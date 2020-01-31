Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,600 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 677,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

MLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,773. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $34.24.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $479,893.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,638.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,378. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 2,130.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90,738 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.