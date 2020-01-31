MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €312.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €218.00 ($253.49) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €240.19 ($279.29).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX opened at €279.10 ($324.53) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €265.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €245.20. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a 12-month high of €286.40 ($333.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.46.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.