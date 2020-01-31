Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Msci (NYSE:MSCI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $324.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $262.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSCI. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $292.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.10. Msci has a 12-month low of $161.43 and a 12-month high of $293.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Msci will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Msci news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,452,651.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Msci by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

