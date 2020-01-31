Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Announces $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Msci has raised its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Msci has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Msci to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Msci alerts:

Shares of MSCI traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.80. 784,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.10. Msci has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Msci from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other Msci news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.