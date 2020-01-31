Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to “Overweight”

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

NYSE AEE opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72. Ameren has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $81.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 7.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ameren by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 453,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ameren by 17.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ameren by 120.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

