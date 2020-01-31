Morgan Stanley Increases Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $93.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PNW. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $97.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,468. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.