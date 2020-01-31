Morgan Stanley Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $125.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.
Dover stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.69. 456,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,028. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05.
In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock worth $1,295,756. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Dover by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after buying an additional 146,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 123,698 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.
About Dover
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
