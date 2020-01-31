Morgan Stanley Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $125.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Dover stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.69. 456,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,028. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dover will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock worth $1,295,756. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Dover by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after buying an additional 146,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 123,698 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

