Morgan Stanley Cuts Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target to $33.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,970. Xerox has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Xerox by 611.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

