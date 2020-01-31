Morgan Stanley Boosts The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $65.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

KO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Coca-Cola to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,917,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

