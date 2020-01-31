Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,537. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

