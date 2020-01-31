Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $778,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. Brightworth increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.96. The company had a trading volume of 236,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $180.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.15 and its 200-day moving average is $167.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.