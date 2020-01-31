Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $724,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.25. 111,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,509. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.