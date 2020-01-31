Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 791 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after acquiring an additional 245,370 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,512,857,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. 480,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,569. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

