Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 503 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $927,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $705,692,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,995,000 after purchasing an additional 308,113 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.49 and its 200 day moving average is $139.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.77.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

