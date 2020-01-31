Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Short Interest Update

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 583,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Montage Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Montage Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 375,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 310,773 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its position in Montage Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 81,344 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Montage Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Montage Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MR shares. ValuEngine raised Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montage Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

NYSE:MR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. 22,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,529. Montage Resources has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.90 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts expect that Montage Resources will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

