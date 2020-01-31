Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

MR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital upgraded Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

MR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 7,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Montage Resources has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montage Resources will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Montage Resources by 142.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,294,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Montage Resources by 2,789.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Montage Resources by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 375,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 310,773 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Montage Resources by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 275,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Montage Resources by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 164,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

