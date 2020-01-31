Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,078,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,341,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 46,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after buying an additional 68,245 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.53. 12,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $184.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $147,909.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,172,597.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,706 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $1,549,368.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,650,781.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,933 shares of company stock valued at $44,502,213. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

