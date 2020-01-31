Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 731,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. Mondelez International has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $58.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

