Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.20.

MOMO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. 3,359,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832,940. Momo has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth $59,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

