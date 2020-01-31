Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $22.29 on Friday, reaching $1,433.55. The company had a trading volume of 912,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,465. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,400.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,274.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,006.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

