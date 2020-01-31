Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:MC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. 578,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,335. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $557,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Man Group plc boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 570.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the second quarter worth $6,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 182,447 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth $5,780,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the third quarter worth $5,295,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

