Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,043,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.88. 457,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,925. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $245.68 and a 12 month high of $305.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.