Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Trading Down 3.7%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, approximately 279 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MHVYF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

