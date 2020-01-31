Mitie Group (LON:MTO) PT Lowered to GBX 144

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 144 ($1.89) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 188.80 ($2.48).

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 132.48 ($1.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $484.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 111.20 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

