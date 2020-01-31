MIR COIN (MIR) Price Hits $0.0036

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. MIR COIN has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

