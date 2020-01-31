Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 116 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in 3M by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 503,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in 3M by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in 3M by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.81. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.