Middleton & Co Inc MA Makes New Investment in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. 416,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock worth $1,295,756. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

