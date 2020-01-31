Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.256 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.22. 8,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,504. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
