Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.256 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.22. 8,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,504. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

