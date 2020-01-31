Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.53-1.65 for the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.38-6.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.49. 711,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,147. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

