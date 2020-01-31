Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

MAA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $137.48. The company had a trading volume of 69,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $140.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.