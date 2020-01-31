Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.38-6.62 for the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.38-6.62 EPS.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $137.21. 749,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,509. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day moving average is $130.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

