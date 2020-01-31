Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,566 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

