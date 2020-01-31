Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Microsoft by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $1,281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

