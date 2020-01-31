Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $264,000.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

April S. Arnzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40.

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 135.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Micron Technology by 43,294.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,372 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $47,696,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Micron Technology by 201.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

