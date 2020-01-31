Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 15,089,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,615,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

