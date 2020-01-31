Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $62.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

MU stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

