M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 41.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Cosan during the third quarter worth $187,000. 21.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE CZZ opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. Cosan Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cosan Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

