M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Accenture by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

NYSE ACN opened at $208.61 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day moving average of $196.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

