M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF opened at $49.21 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.