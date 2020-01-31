M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 670,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Apex Global Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

APEX stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Apex Global Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Apex Global Brands Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

