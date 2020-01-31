M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,340,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $194,314,000. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Walt Disney as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,325,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Walt Disney by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 110,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $248.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

