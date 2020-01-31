M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,923 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walmart by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after acquiring an additional 807,470 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 164.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 546,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 37.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,714,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,512,000 after acquiring an additional 465,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $328.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.