M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 18,949 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,632.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,057,972 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,094.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,518,000 after buying an additional 879,798 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,367,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $243,455,000 after buying an additional 679,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX opened at $60.27 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

