M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 27,753 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.