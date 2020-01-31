M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,124 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW opened at $78.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.16, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $86.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,791.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.