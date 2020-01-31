Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Metlife by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 143,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $7,659,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Metlife by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 58,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. 712,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,951. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.