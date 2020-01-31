Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.44.

Several research firms recently commented on CASH. B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 467,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

