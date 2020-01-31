Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.58 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.09-2.13 EPS.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 414,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.71.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $925,750.00. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,498. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

