Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Lowers Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 520,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $67,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 11.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Delek US by 27.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

DK traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 108,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other Delek US news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at $987,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

