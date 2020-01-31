Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $129.30 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $129,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $8.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.84. 3,933,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.63 and its 200-day moving average is $284.84. The firm has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,486,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,734,789,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

